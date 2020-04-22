You know what they say: couples who glam together, stay together! Ciara shared a video of herself filing her nails while her hubby Russell Wilson makes faces in the background and it is just too funny.

On Monday, April 20, the “Goodies” singer posted a quick clip of herself doing an at-home mani while in self-quarantine, looking flawless totally makeup-free with her hair in blonde wavy locks. “When the nail shop is closed 🤣. #QurantineLife,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

As she files away, the football pro keeps glancing over in her direction, making confused and concerned facial expressions. “This is how it goes ladies,” she says to the camera after giggling at her husband’s irritated reactions. “Just another day in quarantine.” He then gives his wife a little eye roll before covering his face with his hand when she appears to be nowhere near done. This adorable — and relatable — interaction is one of the many reasons we truly love them as a couple.

View this post on Instagram When the nail shop is closed 🤣. #QurantineLife A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 20, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

Though Wilson may be annoyed with his partner for doing her nails in front of him, Swizz Beatz helped Alicia Keys remove her acrylic nails at home. On Tuesday, April 14, the hip hop recording artist shared a video of himself attempting to be his wife’s manicurist.

“Quarantine Day 33 😳 I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100% 😂😂😂 #Deans FYI I was joking 🥵,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

As he buffed and filed away at her thumb in the clip, he suggested another method of removal: an X-Acto knife. “An X-Acto knife will cut this s–t right off,” he said. Obviously, the “No One” singer was not about to let that happen, but the process proved to be relationship #goals.

