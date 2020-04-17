Swizz Beatz Suggests Using X-Acto Knife to Remove Alicia Keys' Acrylics

When you can’t pay a visit to the manicurist, it’s time to get creative! Alicia Keys enlisted the help of husband Swizz Beats to help remove her acrylic nails while quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 41-year-old hip hop recording artist shared a video of himself attempting to be his wife’s manicurist on Tuesday, April 14. In the clip, the husband-and-wife sit on the couch in sweats and focus on Keys’ thumb nail — which, unlike her other nails, wasn’t wrapped in foil.

While filing away at Keys’ thumbnail, Swizz Beatz suggested that they try and use an X-Acto knife to take it off. The “No One” singer promptly and confidentially replied, “no,” as he continued to buff up the surface of her nail.

“An X-Acto knife will cut this s–t right off,” he added. Obviously, Keys wasn’t going to let him anywhere near her thumbnail with a precision knife. The key was to buff down the top of her nail before placing acetone-soaked cotton balls on her nail and wrapping them in tin foil.

This was clearly a learning experience for Swizz Beats, who explained to her husband that they were only trying to remove “the top of her nail” and not the whole damn thing.

In the accompanying caption, the producer wrote, “Quarantine Day 33 😳 I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100% 😂😂😂 #Deans FYI I was joking 🥵.”

Stars flocked to the comments section to profess that Swizz Beatz and Keys are relationship goals. Rocsi Diaz wrote, “Did mine yesterday with 0 help!!! You a real one for this.”

Tyson Beckford said, “My brother always setting the bar high, relationship goals🙌🏾.”

Others called out the Bronx native’s long hair, suggesting that it’s time for a quarantine haircut. “I’m sending a barber,” rapper 21 Savage commented. Artist Hank Willis Thomas said, “Nice hair!! Just cut mines.”

Perhaps Keys will repay the favor by giving her husband of 10-years an at-home haircut. After all, stars have made it clear during COVID-19 quarantine that giving your spouse a DIY ‘do is all the rage.

