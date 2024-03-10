Your account
Stylish

Ryan Gosling Gives Us Red Carpet Ken in Sparkly Tux at 2024 Oscars

By
Ryan Gosling Is Timeless in Tuxedo at 2024 Oscars
John Shearer/WireImage

Ryan Gosling served up major Kenergy at the 2024 Oscars.

Gosling, 43, rocked a custom Gucci suit at the Sunday, March 10 awards show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. His elegant ensemble was finished with a silver sequin lining, and he added a touch of Barbie to his look with hot pink socks.

Gosling’s golden blonde hair was styled in soft waves with strands falling over his forehead. His facial hair was manicured in a goatee.

This year, Gosling is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part as Ken, in Barbie. His solo song, “I’m Just Ken,” is also up for Best Original Song. Gosling is expected to perform a rendition of the tune, which was written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, during the ceremony.

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet 96th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling wrote in a statement following news of his Oscars nomination. “And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

eyelashes

Ryan Gosling Is Timeless in Tuxedo at 2024 Oscars
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

While costar Margot Robbie, who played the titular Barbie in the movie, did not receive any nominations along with director Greta Gerwig, the movie is up for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Everything to Know About the 2024 Oscars- How to Watch the 96th Academy Awards and More Show Details

Ahead of the Academy Awards, Gosling rocked a lavender Gucci suit at the Oscars Luncheon last month at the Beverly Hilton. His three-piece getup included a silky button-up shirt, blazer and matching pants.

Gosling contrasted his look with black patent leather shoes and a gold watch.

Feature Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether His and Eva Mendes 2 Daughters Understand His Fame

Ryan Gosling

