Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, stars are giving fans a glimpse at their stellar fashion sense.

Barbie stars including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Margot Robbie all popped in pastels at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Monday, February 12. Gosling and Ferrera both twinned in lavender ensembles while Robbie looked just like Barbie in a pink Chanel set.

Emma Stone, meanwhile, looked classy in a Louis Vuitton blazer featuring silky white lapels and silver hardware. She paired the look with black slacks and matching pumps. Her auburn hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a ponytail.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas were also in attendance and matched in plaid pants. Billie, for her part, wore a mustard jacket over a red and blue vest and striped shirt. She accessorized with a floral scarf in her hair and dangly earrings. Finneas looked handsome in a patterned suit and brown sweater.

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable looks from the Oscars Nominees Luncheon: