Sabrina Carpenter is red hot.
Carpenter, 25, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 14, to show off her vacation style while taking a trip in France. In a carousel of photos, she rocked a cheeky red one-piece featuring thin straps, a scoop neck and high-cut legs. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and a blue pedicure.
In one snap, the singer posed under a tiki hut while donning a fresh face. Carpenter parted her hair down the middle and wore her locks in her natural voluminous waves. In a separate photo, Carpenter twisted her mane into a messy updo and posed in front of an ocean. She swung a red coverup over her shoulder and topped her look off with brown rectangular sunglasses.
Elsewhere in the social media post, Carpenter shared more glimpses inside her vacation, including a video of her riding a horse, a snap of the Eiffel Tower, cooking homemade pasta, petting a goat and more.
“My give a f—ks are euhhh how do u say,” she captioned the post, referencing lyrics from her hit song, “Espresso.”
When she’s not hitting the beach in sleek swimsuits — or performing on stage — Carpenter is looking fierce on the red carpet. Last month, she slayed in a white blazer dress while attending the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Her outfit featured a double-breasted jacket, a long sleeve blouse, a black tie and sparkly pin. She accessorized with a white leather purse and pointed-toe heels.
Later that week, Carpenter commanded attention while walking in the Vogue World Paris show. She strutted down the catwalk while stunning in a red and white getup complete with a sweetheart corset top, a flowy skirt, a matching striped bandana and cherry sandals.
She completed her look with a dark red pout, extra-rosy cheeks and winged eyeliner.