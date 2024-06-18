Sabrina Carpenter is still searching for her sense of style.

“I would argue that I haven’t even found my thing,” Carpenter, 25, said during a YouTube interview with Rolling Stone on Monday, June 17. “ I think this is my thing at the moment — if I feel comfortable in something. If I walk a little taller, my posture is a little better, I’m just a happier person when I’m in something that I feel really good in,” Carpenter explained.

The “Espresso” singer added that her twenties “are all about experimenting” with fashion. “Lord knows I’ve worn some really tragic things on carpets,” she quipped. “It’s all about growth.”

While Carpenter currently opts for glittery getups, classy gowns and sexy ensembles on the red carpet, she previously experimented with edgy outfits.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexy Style Through the Years Sabrina Carpenter is a rising style star. From sparkly corset dresses to cutout frocks and sheer skirts, the “Nonsense” singer has experimented with a number of designs through the years. Carpenter first made her way on the red carpet in 2011 at the Worldwide Launch of the “Kids Helping Kids: Japan” music video. For the […]

Perhaps one of her most dramatic looks came at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in 2017. For the event, she sported a silky purple dress featuring bows, thin straps and a fitted skirt. Carpenter added a bit of grunge to the look with jet black lipstick and sparkly eyeshadow.

More recently, she commanded attention at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when she rocked a custom Vera Wang haute couture gown on the red carpet. The design featured a crystal corset and airy white dress complete with spaghetti straps, a tulle skirt and elegant train.

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024 Fan-favorite stars never miss a moment to step out in style. Whether they’re doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, the biggest names in Hollywood know how to make a statement — even if a red carpet isn’t involved. Take Taylor Swift for example, who commanded attention in New York City in a number […]

On Tuesday, June 18, the “Please Please Please” artist switched up her style at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week and wore a timeless blazer dress. She paired the white piece with a black graphic tie, a bedazzled pin, pointed-toe heels and a leather purse.

On stage, Carpenter often rocks glittery frocks, corset tops, miniskirts, knee-high boots and platform heels.