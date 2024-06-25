Sabrina Carpenter is all about vintage clothing.

Carpenter, 25, sparkled in silver as she stepped out in a crystal-embellished mini dress in Paris on Sunday, June 23. The vintage Michael Kors fall/winter design — which was previously worn by Madonna in 1990 — featured dainty straps, a plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette. The “Please Please Please” singer elevated the look with a matching clutch, a silver pendant necklace and glittery, peep-toe platform heels.

For glam, Carpenter donned a full beat including rosy cheeks, a warm contour, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and red lips. Her blonde hair was styled in her signature bouncy blowout.

Madonna, 65, previously wore the same dress while posing for the cover of Glamour in 1990. At the time, she styled the frock with oversized pearl earrings, a voluminous curly hairdo, sharp eyeliner, wispy eyelashes and red lips.

Sabrina Carpenter is wearing Madonna’s 1990 Michael Kors slip dress. ✩ pic.twitter.com/YX8QZvAbvT — y2k (@2000sfanatic) June 23, 2024

Carpenter again proved to be a fan of Madonna in 2022 when she covered the pop star’s hit “Like a Virgin” during her New York City concert. For the show, she sported a chrome ensemble featuring a glittery crop top and pleated miniskirt.

When she’s not wearing dresses from Madonna’s closet, Carpenter is inspiring Taylor Swift with her flirty style. In March 2023, Carpenter wore a denim corset dress from EB Denim featuring a patchwork pleated skirt and matching top during a concert. Carpenter accessorized with a gold chain belt, sheer tights and black knee-high boots.

Swift, 34, later wore the same dress while attending an MTV Video Music Award afterparty in September 2023. Swift, for her part, teamed the look with gold chain necklaces, diamond bracelets, crystal-embellished pumps and a matching purse.

Swift’s makeup included her signature red lip, smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and bronzed cheeks. Her blonde mane was styled in a wavy updo.