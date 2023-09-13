Taylor Swift donned the perfect party dress after the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

Following the 33-year-old singer’s historic night, which saw her take the coveted Video of the Year award, she attended Diddy’s afterparty at the Ned NoMad.

For the soirée, Swift slipped into a pleated mini dress by EB Denim. The flirty frock featured a corset bodice and a flared skirt made of different jean washes. Swift teamed the number with sparkly metallic platform sandals and a matching clutch. She further accessorized with layered gold necklaces and wore her blonde curls in an updo. Swift finalized her look with a dramatic cat eye and her signature bold red lip.

Before the post-ceremony celebration, Swift graced the pink carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in a black asymmetrical dress by Versace. The edgy dark look was adorned with gold hardware and was equipped with a thigh-high slit, leading Us to think that Reputation may be the next album she’s rerecording as the moody vibe is closely associated with the 2017 project.

When accepting the Video of the Year honor, which marked her fourth Moonperson of the night, Swift called the moment “unbelievable.”

“The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories we’ve made together recently,” Swift continued. Swift, who won for “Anti-Hero,” gave her loyal fans a shout-out for turning out in droves on her Eras Tour the past few months. “It really felt like the adventure of a lifetime,” she said of the sold-out concerts. (She also took home trophies for Best Pop, Song of the Year and Best Direction earlier in the night.)

“All I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away,” Swift concluded. “Thank you so much.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s live event, many fans believed that Swift would steal the show — and the coveted award — after previously breaking records at the 2022 event.

Swift became the first artist to win Video of the Year three times after she received the 2022 title for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” off her album Red (Taylor’s Version).

“Before this, I had directed and written my music videos, but I had never directed a short film before. … We put our entire hearts into this trying to make something that might be worthy of the love that you, the fans have shown this song,” Swift said in August 2022 while accepting the award for Breakthrough Long Form Video for the same song.

“Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right.”