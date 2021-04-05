Give Us the glam! The 2021 SAG Awards may have looked a whole lot different this year, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the stars still brought their best style.

After all, so many of this year’s television shows put wardrobe at the forefront. From Moira Rose’s many, many (we repeat: many) wigs to Daphne Bridgerton’s empire-waist gowns fit for a promenade stroll, style was very much a focus on the small screen.

So when the actors that played the fashion-forward characters tuned in to the short and sweet hour-long SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 4, they certainly continued their characters’ legacy and set the style bar high.

While there were tons of gorgeous gowns, carats upon carats of jewels and even a lovely and important sweater worn by the statement-making Jason Sudeikis, a few looks unquestionably stood out among the rest.

Those deserving of a best dressed title? Cynthia Erivo, Amy Adams, Merle Dandridge, Viola Davis and, in a gorgeous bordeaux Zuhair Murad gown, Jurnee Smollett.

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on each of these gorgeous ensembles!

5) Cynthia Erivo

Going for a more feminine and subtle look than her other red carpet gowns this season, the Harriet actress was pretty in pink for the 2021 SAGs. She wore an Alexander McQueen blush colored dress that featured a cutaway neckline and butterfly-draped skirt. As for her ice? The star wore Forevermark Avaanti Arc Pavé earrings, which cost $3,895, Forevermark Avaanti Pavé Open Ring, which retails for $1,495, and a gorgeous Forevermark diamond band.

4) Amy Adams

The Hillbilly Elegy SAG nominee looked quite different than her character Bev did, stunning in a sleek and sophisticated black Celine one-shoulder gown, which featured a thigh-high slit. She paired the elegant LBD with Cartier jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

3) Merle Dandridge

Rocking a jumpsuit for the show, The Flight Attendant actress’ Georges Chakra Couture jumpsuit made a statement with a bright blue bow secured at the waist. The black bottom half of the number was kept simple, but the bodice was glitzy as could be. She paired the menswear-inspired number with Kenneth Cole black pumps and jewelry from Anabela Chan, Yvan Tufenkijian, Le Vian and Candy Ice.

2) Viola Davis

Hard to miss in a neon green custom Louis Vuitton gown, Davis made it close to the top of our best dressed list. The dress featured beaded silver paneling down the sides and a structured sleeve. Obviously no awards show look is complete without some diamonds, so the How to Get Away With Murder star shimmered in pendant earrings and a yellow diamond ring from Forevermark.

1) Jurnee Smollett

Popping in pink! The actress, who was nominated alongside the cast of Lovecraft Country for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, blew Us away the second she came onto our screen. Wearing an absolutely gorgeous Zuhair Murad hi-low taffeta gown with a sweetheart neckline, it should come as no surprise that the star wins our best dressed of the evening!

She paired the statement-making dress with Roger Vivier silver pumps. As for the jewels? She wore nearly 40 carats of high jewelry rubies and 45 carats of diamonds — all from BVLGARI.