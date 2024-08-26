Salma Hayek is embracing her “white” strands.
Hayek, 57, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to show off her gray hairs while rocking a neon yellow bikini on vacation in Ibiza. The actress parted her brunette hair down the middle and styled her locks in two braids. In one snap, she pushed her face framing pieces back, giving fans a glimpse of her growing silver hairs.
Hayek paired her hairdo with a sexy bikini featuring a balconette top complete with thin straps and cinched cups and low-waisted matching bottoms. She accessorized with a colorful beaded necklace, a diamond ring, brown sunglasses and a red pedicure.
“Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza,” Hayek captioned the post.
This isn’t the first time Hayek has shown off her gray hairs. Earlier this month, Hayek rocked a purple bikini while pushing her curls back and exposing her gray roots.
“Bad hair day or free hair day?” she captioned the post.
Hayek previously shared how she quickly conceals her silver hairs in February, revealing that she uses a mascara wand.
“Look at all this white hair,” she said in the Instagram Reel, exposing her silver locks. “What is the secret? How can we cover it sometimes without having to dye it?”
While pulling out her makeup, Hayek explained, “When I’m on my own, I just put mascara [on it].”
As she coated her strands with the black product, Hayek gushed that mascara also helps tame her hair. “All the rebellious little ones that stick up not only go black, but they stay flat,” she said.
In the same clip, her hairstylist, Miguel Martin Perez, also recommended a root cover-up spray to hide gray roots.
“It’s like putting makeup to the hair,” Hayek quipped as Perez sprayed her tresses.
“We don’t gate keep hair tips here 😉,” Hayek captioned the post.