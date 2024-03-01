Salma Hayek Uses Mascara to Cover Up Gray Hairs

Salma Hayek uses mascara on more than just her lashes.

Hayek, 57, shared a quick way to conceal gray hairs via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, using the cosmetics product. “Look at all this white hair,” she said while pushing her tresses back and giving fans a glimpse of her grays. “What is the secret? How can we cover it sometimes without having to dye it?” Hayek asked the camera, before revealing her hack. “When I’m on my own, I just put mascara [on it].”

Hayek then grabbed a tube of mascara and demonstrated how she applies it to her locks. “All the rebellious little ones that stick up not only go black, but they stay flat,” she explained.

If putting mascara on your hair doesn’t sound ideal, Hayek’s hairstylist, Miguel Martin Perez, went in on the actress’ mane with a root cover up. “It’s like putting makeup to the hair,” Hayek quipped.

Related: Salma Hayek’s Swim Style Is Off the Charts Sexy Salma Hayek is almost always in a bikini — and she continuously leaves Us wanting more. Hayek’s bathing suit collection includes everything from sexy animal print bikinis and neon sets to plunging one-pieces and cutout numbers. In July 2023, Hayek celebrated hitting 25 million followers on Instagram with a steamy social media video. In the […]

“We don’t gate keep hair tips here 😉,” she captioned the post, tagging Perez.

The rest of her glam featured filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, a warm contour winged eyeliner, long lashes and glossy lips.

Hayek doesn’t always shield her grays, however.

In June 2023, she shared a selfie via social media which showed off her “white hairs and wrinkles.” Hayek went makeup-free in the zoomed-in snap and peered into the camera. “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she captioned the post.

In addition to sometimes embracing her silver strands, Hayek has gushed about getting older.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working,” she told Glamour in February 2023. “I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love. I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”

Related: Salma Hayek and Francois-Henry Pinault’s Relationship Timeline Opposites attract! Salma Hayek and husband François-Henry Pinault may seem like an unusual pair — but the couple have proven that they’re meant to be. The two reportedly met sometime in 2006. While the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress has remained tight-lipped about how she came to know the Kering CEO, she has teased that […]

Hayek found love with François-Henri Pinault in 2006. The following year, they welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, now 16. The pair later tied the knot in 2009, during a courthouse wedding in Paris on Valentine’s Day. Months later, they celebrated their nuptials during a star-studded party in Venice, Italy.