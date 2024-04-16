Salma Hayek’s family is tired of her swimsuit snaps.

Hayek, 57, took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to share hilarious photos of herself attempting to get the perfect shot while climbing up a boat ladder. Instead of cooperating, her family sprayed Hayek with water as she tried to pose. The actress grimaced in the photos and appeared to be shouting at the culprit while trying to shield her face from the water.

Although Hayek did not specify which family member was spraying her, she shares daughter Valentina Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault.

“When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣,” she captioned the images.

Hayek’s bikini featured a triangle halter top finished with a blue pattern and gold hardware. She paired it with matching bottoms and gold necklaces. She went makeup free for the outing and wore her hair down.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star has no shortage of flawless bikini pics. Last month, she took a dip while rocking an orange set featuring a plunging neckline. She laid on her back in the snaps as she swam in a cenote in Mexico.

That same month, Hayek posed in a black swimsuit while standing in an ocean as the sun set. Her two-piece featured a bandeau top with thick straps and cheeky bottoms. She praised Valentina, 16, for her killer photography skills in the caption. “It always helps to have a photographer in the family. 📸 Valentina Pinault,” she gushed.

To celebrate hitting 25 million followers on Instagram in July 2023, Hayek posted a sultry video of her splashing around in a pool while rocking a patterned bikini complete with crochet embellishments. She dove into the pool before twirling in the set and splashing water on her chest.

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all,” she captioned the post. “I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water.”