Sam Smith is in nirvana! The hitmaker spent Christmas soaking up the sun in a pair of sexy bathing suit bottoms.

The “Stay With Me” artist, 30, celebrated the holiday with a tropical vacation and shared glimpses of the getaway via Instagram on Sunday, December 25. “Always wear sun scream,” Smith captioned a slideshow of photos that showed themselves lounging on a boat, shirtless in a pair of brown and cream-patterned string bottoms. In one shot, the Grammy winner posed from the back and flashed their tongue and a peace sign in another. In a separate video, Smith strutted down a beach in the cheeky swimsuit.

In addition to living their best life on the water, Smith got matching black star tattoos with a few friends. The London native unveiled the ink via their Instagram Story on Monday, December 26.

Smith’s trip to paradise comes ahead of their highly anticipated Gloria tour, which kicks off in April. “It’s happening,” they wrote on Instagram. “It’s happening … U.K., Ireland, & Europe 2023!!!! Pre-sale begins on Tuesday 25th October at 10am bst. I cannot wait to see you all sailors, it’s going to be truly incredible.”

The “Unholy” artist announced the string of performances in October, which is in support of their fourth-coming album, Gloria. The singer teased a track from the project, titled “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” last month.

“I could ease your appetite / Know you’ve never been this high / Don’t be scared if you like it / ‘Cause I’m not here to make friends,” Smith belted in a clip shared via Twitter as he danced in a pair of fishnet tights.

The songwriter opened up about their new music to Billboard in August, explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic helped their creative process. “I was turning 30, we went through COVID-19, and I got the opportunity to sit down and really ask myself what it is I want to do, the type of music I want to make, and also ask myself how involved I want to be [in it].”

The “Lay Me Down” artist gave fans a taste of what to expect at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball on December 11 and at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on December 13. For both shows, Smith was a sparkling sight in a metallic silver jumpsuit by Maison Valentino.

“You got me feeling like a movie star,” Smith captioned an Instagram photo of themselves in the glitzy getup, tagging the designer.