A new man? Selena Gomez has been spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old Italian film producer helped the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star into the water as they spent the day on a yacht on Wednesday, August 3. In another set of snaps, Gomez and Iervolino dined with friends on the boat before catching some sun together and joking around in the water. She rocked a black one-piece bathing suit for the outing.

While Gomez has yet to comment on who she is vacationing with, the Disney alum’s trip to Italy previously made headlines for her body-positive TikTok.

“Suck it in. … I’m not sucking s—t in,” she mouthed in the video on Wednesday. “Real stomachs is coming the f—k back, OK?”

Gomez also uses the social media platform to give cryptic updates about her love life.

“So how did you end it with that guy?” the “Bad Liar” singer’s grandmother asked her in a July 21 clip.

A shocked Gomez replied, “I’ll tell you in a second.” The Rare Beauty founder added in the caption, “I have no words.”

In the past, Gomez had a lengthy on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber and also dated The Weeknd and Nick Jonas. She confirmed in her Saturday Night Live monologue in May that she was single.

“I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance [since] Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McCary, a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [married Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly,” she said. “Since I don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but, at this point, I will take anyone.”

Iervolino, for his part, gave insight into how he feels about love in April 2018, sharing his own quote that reads: “I am just a hardworking man … I am a giver … I love to make people happy … and make things happen … I believe in unconditional love.”

His Instagram also revealed that he knows Gomez’s former Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie.

“Here on my left with David Henrie @davidhenrie a great artist and a wonderful person,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2018. “We’ll talk about our movie soon!”

Scroll through for more to know about Iervolino: