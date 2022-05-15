Following in their footsteps? Saturday Night Live has facilitated many romances between celebrity hosts and show cast members through the years, and so, Selena Gomez is keeping her eyes peeled for The One.

“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single,” Gomez, 29, said during her Saturday, May 14, monologue on the long-running NBC variety series. “I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance [since] Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McCary, a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [who connected with Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly.”

While the former child star used the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star’s tight bromance with the 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” crooner as an example of SNL-based relationships, Davidson also sparked romance with several past and current flames on the set. The Staten Island native met both ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and current girlfriend Kim Kardashian in March 2016 and October 2021, respectively, during their hosting debuts.

“Since I don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love,” Gomez teased on Saturday. “And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but, at this point, I will take anyone.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s monologue soon became a version of The Dating Game when cast members Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson and Punkie Johnson all volunteered to be her romantic partner.

After the Texas native shot down both Mooney and James Austin’s offers since they were already married, she jokingly noted that she felt “kind of a vibe” with Punkie, 37. “Let’s see how the afterparty goes [first],” Gomez quipped.

Elsewhere in her monologue, the Spring Breakers star recalled the hosting advice she received from her past and present costars, including Miley Cyrus, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Barney the Dinosaur. Gomez even led the studio audience in a round of the Barney & Friends theme song.

The sketch series announced earlier this month that the Only Murders in the Building star would join the ranks of SNL hosts.

“Mom…I think I’ve made it 😭 so grateful and so excited,” Gomez gushed via Instagram on May 6. “See you May 14!!!”

After her sweet callout, the Disney Channel alum’s mom, Mandy Teefey, shared her own excitement. Teefey, 46, replied via Instagram comment: “You are going to own this!!! You have beyond made it, love!! XO.”

As the Rare Beauty mogul began her rehearsals earlier this week, she was ready to bring out her comedic side. “Can’t I do all 40 sketches,” Gomez jokingly captioned a Wednesday, May 11, Instagram Story photo reading through an array of scripts.

Ahead of her Saturday gig with musical guest Post Malone, Gomez previously rocked the Studio 8H stage in January 2016. The Grammy nominee belted out a medley of “Good for You” and “Same Old Love” before singing a sultry rendition of “Hands to Myself.” Gomez also made a brief cameo in a The Bachelor-inspired skit titled “Bland Man,” where seven contestants — including host Ronda Rousey — vied for the affections of an ordinary man, played by Taran Killam. The Wondermind cofounder portrayed herself, which instantly won Killam’s character’s heart.

After working as a child star across Disney Channel programming, Gomez has gone on to show off her comedic talents on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building opposite former SNL cast members Martin, 76, and Short, 72. (Season 2 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, June 28.)

“Steve and Marty are icons, legends. It was so much fun to be able to work with these comedic geniuses, and in such a time where humor is different, their humor is timeless and it’s crazy,” the “A Year Without Rain” songstress told Glamour in August 2021. “I had a blast. … I asked them about love, I asked them about their careers, I asked them about humor. I was constantly asking questions. It was so much fun for me to learn and really feel like I was a part of the gang. They even initiated me as [their] third amigo.”

The Cheaper By the Dozen actor even joined his Hulu costar for a pretaped sketch on Saturday. Martin portrayed the fictional inventor of the whoopee cushion, Archie Gizmo, who detailed how a woman (played by Aidy Bryant) inspired his prank design.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

For more, watch the clip above!

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!