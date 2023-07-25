Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sara Sampaio had fashion fans falling in love with her heart earrings after posting an Instagram selfie on Thursday, July 20. The Sports Illustrated model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed for a full-outfit photo in which she was wearing a Louisa Ballou maxi dress and a pair of Marie earrings by Aureum.

Sampaio’s gold vermeil earrings featured a double-drop heart design. The recognizable and statement-making style was bound to make an impact on shoppers — but the $345 price tag brought many to a halt. We’re here to get the wheels rolling once again with a strikingly similar pair on Amazon … for a fraction of the price!

Get the Greichfan Double Heart Drop Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Greichfan earrings look nearly identical to Sampaio’s pair, but they have a price that’s bound to please way more shoppers. And while they look like they may be heavy, reviewers report that they’re actually quite lightweight, so you can wear them all day without discomfort!

These earrings are a perfect blend of bold and sophisticated, meaning they can be worn with anything from a colorful patterned dress (a la Sampaio) to something more formal for a wedding or fancy event. Regardless of how you wear them, expect the compliments to come from all directions!

