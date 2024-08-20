Sarah Jessica Parker is parting ways with her shoe collection.

“After 10 colorful years, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has made the difficult decision to close its doors this fall,” the brand announced in a statement on Friday, August 16, per Footwear News. “The SJP Collection team expresses enormous gratitude to all of their loyal customers and supporters, as well as all those they’ve worked alongside.”

Parker’s final shop in New York City will close its doors on Sunday, August 25, but fans will be able to shop online for the time being.

Throughout her decade of strappy pumps, glittery heels and unique designs, Parker, 59, has opened a number of shops in New York City since launching her brand in 2014 with George Malkemus, who died in 2021. One of her store locations is even down the street from her on-screen character, Carrie Bradshaw’s Upper East Side apartment on Sex and the City.

While Parker has not yet commented on her brand closing, fans were quick to share their reactions via social media.

“Sad to see the store is closing, but I’m happy to know I got my favorite shoe,” one fan wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 19. A second follower added, “Absolutely devastated to hear the news this morning from the UK … but will always cherish my SJP shoes! The best there is.” A third social media user commented, “So sad to hear the store is closing. One of my favorite reasons I love NYC💙.”

Parker often sported her own collection at red carpet events, including the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in October 2023. At the time, she rocked one rose gold heel featuring a sparkly silver pendant and one black matching pump. Parker teamed the footwear with an off-the-shoulder dress featuring a tulle tutu skirt and cutouts over her chest.