Sarah Jessica Parker Is Posh in Purple Velvet for Her NYC Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sarah Jessica Parker is skipping warm fall shades in favor of cool winter tones.

The And Just Like That… star was photographed at the Lele Sadoughi x SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Launch Event on Thursday, November 9, which included a gathering at Ambra, an Italian restaurant in New York City. She wore a purple velvet dress by Philosophy, which featured long sleeves, a wide neckline and a flowy skirt.

Parker’s actual dress sells for $1,295 — and is currently only available in black or red. If you prefer purple (and a lower price), however, we’ve got your back. We found an amazing alternative on Amazon!

Get the Chigant Velvet Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Chigant dress actually comes in two pretty purple shades that both resemble Parkker’s designer pick. It’s up to you which colorway you like better: Purple or Rose Violet. There are nine other shades available too! If you’re looking for a holiday party dress, look no further!

This long-sleeve velvet dress is flattering, comfortable, easy to wear and bound to collect compliments like a magnet. Want to channel SJP’s look even more accurately? Add on a long, white coat and heels! Want to see some other options? Check out what else we found on Amazon below!

Get the Chigant Velvet Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more purple velvet dresses we love:

Urban CoCo Long-Sleeve Ruched Velvet Stretchy Dress $54.00 See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

Related: Get Kelly Clarkson’s Red Jumpsuit Look for the Holidays With Our Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kelly Clarkson already has Us thinking about our holiday outfits. The singer and talk show host performed at the SiriusXM Next Generation Industry & Press Preview on Wednesday, November 8, in NYC. She wore a red-hot, long-sleeve jumpsuit […]

Related: 21 Best Shapewear Finds for All of Your Holiday Outfits Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday parties are upon us! While during the actual holidays you might rock pajamas all day, there are plenty of other occasions that will call for a cute outfit. Office parties, get-togethers with friends, running into your childhood-friend-turned-handsome-man […]