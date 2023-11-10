Sarah Jessica Parker Is Posh in Purple Velvet for Her NYC Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Sarah Jessica Parker is skipping warm fall shades in favor of cool winter tones.
The And Just Like That… star was photographed at the Lele Sadoughi x SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Launch Event on Thursday, November 9, which included a gathering at Ambra, an Italian restaurant in New York City. She wore a purple velvet dress by Philosophy, which featured long sleeves, a wide neckline and a flowy skirt.
Parker’s actual dress sells for $1,295 — and is currently only available in black or red. If you prefer purple (and a lower price), however, we’ve got your back. We found an amazing alternative on Amazon!
Get the Chigant Velvet Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2023, but are subject to change.
This Chigant dress actually comes in two pretty purple shades that both resemble Parkker’s designer pick. It’s up to you which colorway you like better: Purple or Rose Violet. There are nine other shades available too! If you’re looking for a holiday party dress, look no further!
This long-sleeve velvet dress is flattering, comfortable, easy to wear and bound to collect compliments like a magnet. Want to channel SJP’s look even more accurately? Add on a long, white coat and heels! Want to see some other options? Check out what else we found on Amazon below!
