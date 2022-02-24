Beauty regrets! Sarah Jessica Parker may have sleek, smooth and shiny hair today, but that wasn’t always the case. Rewind the clock to the ‘80s, and the 56-year-old actress’ hair was large and in charge.

And, according her her Wednesday, February 23, interview for Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” she’s not too fond of her past ‘do, which she famously wore to the Young Artists United event in 1987.

“Every single thing on me is from a vintage store, with the exception of whatever is in my hair,” the Sex and the City actress joked. “Apologies for that. I did it that day. I’m sure there was a diffuser and some Tenax [hair pomade].”

As for her outfit? She’s not a fan of her oversized blazer or bedazzled sunglasses either. “I don’t recognize this person. I don’t understand the sunglasses in particular,” she laughed. “I think they’re awful on me.”

One item she can get behind? Her peace sign necklace. “I didn’t take her off,” she said. “Anyway, I still have that necklace.”

It’s not too much of a surprise that Parker kept the iconic jewelry. She’s been known put her favorite pieces away for safe keeping — including Carrie Bradshaw’s entire wardrobe.

One of the best items in storage? The white tutu she wore for the opening credits of Sex and the City. “A lot of people claim they have the tutu,” the Hocus Pocus star said. “I think Pat [costume designer Patricia Field] has one, Michael Patrick [King] has one, we just used one [for … And Just Like That], so my guess is that the sequence required a splash and that there were probably four or five or six.”

The tutu was such an iconic outfit, that the outfit was recreated — to an extent — for the HBO revival series. It wasn’t the only outfit that made it’s way back for a second take though.

In addition to Manolo Blahnik pumps, Fendi baguette bags and Christian Dior Snakeskin pumps, … And Just Like That also saw the return of Carrie’s Versace Couture Mille Feuille tiered gown, which she first wore while waiting for boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) to return to their hotel room in Paris.

Deciding which iconic moments to recreate for the revival series was something costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago took very seriously. The two exclusively told Us that they didn’t want to “overdo it.” Santiago said: “We really found perfect moments to be able to feature these pieces.”

