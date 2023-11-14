Sarah Jessica Parker is getting real about skincare.

In a recent interview with Grazia UK, per AppleNews+, Parker, 58, revealed that when she travels, she cleanses her face with “whatever” product is within reaching distance in her hotel room “A bar of soap, a shower gel, it’s all the same, right?” she told the magazine.

Parker’s relaxed approach to skincare is refreshing in a world where 10-plus-step routines are the norm — especially in Hollywood, an industry infamous for its fixation on beauty and aging.

Her preference for simplicity doesn’t just stop at skincare; Parker has long been vocal about her aversion to injectables and plastic surgery.

“I don’t want to do something radical that makes people think, ‘She looks weird now’ — I’m an actor, I’m constantly emoting and communicating with my face, my expression is important to me,” she told Grazia.

Later in the article, Parker explained that her preference for simplicity and efficacy led to a natural collaboration between herself and the French skincare brand RoC.

“It’s a brand rooted in science and fact — they take all the guesswork out of my skincare,” Parker said. “They’re done the hard work, I just reap the benefits.”

Parker first began her partnership with RoC in June 2022 when they launched the Look Forward Project, an initiative that encourages women to assume a positive attitude towards aging.

In August 2023, Parker launched a limited-edition skincare kit with RoC. The kit includes three full-size products; the Revive + Glow serum, eye balm, and daily moisturizer with SPF 30. All of the proceeds from the line are being donated to the SeekHer Foundation, a women’s mental health organization.

Although Parker prefers to keep her skincare minimal, in the same interview with Grazia UK, she fondly recalled the first time she encountered an extensive beauty routine. In 1976, a then 11-year-old Parker starred alongside Claire Bloom in the Broadway Show The Innocents, directed by Harold Pinter.

“She invited me into her dressing room before the show,” she told the publication. “She has all these face creams and lotions and I can vividly recall her spraying her face with a bottle of Evian — I’d never seen anyone take care of their skin like that, she was so elegant.”

As for the co-star she trusts the most with beauty advice? Kristin Davis, who plays beloved Sex and the City character Charlotte in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That.

“We call her ‘the scientist’ because she pores over product information, she loves it and does a huge amount of research,” Parker told Grazia UK. “Whereas I’m totally overwhelmed by it, so I always message her or my dermatologist, Dr Jessica Weiser, if I’m confused.”