Sotheby’s Fashion Icons Sale is auctioning Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic blue bird headpiece.

The taxidermied Bird of Paradise accessory features a long blue feather that is attached to the animal’s black and green head. Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, first wore the piece in the 2008 film Sex and the City: The Movie, when she was stood up at the altar by Mr. Big (Chris Noth). The headpiece made a comeback in season 2 of And Just Like That, when Carrie attended the Veiled Beauty-themed Met Gala.

At the auction, which is set to go live on Thursday August 31, the headpiece is estimated to sell between $40,000 and $70,000.

When Carrie donned the teal fascinator, she paired the addition with a Vivienne Westwood wedding gown, which was equipped with a corset bodice, jewel embellishments, a fitted waist, and a protruding skirt . When she re-wore the dress to the Met Gala, she gave the frock new life with a sea foam blue cape.

According to costume designer Danny Santiago, “Bringing [the dress] back changes the sentiment of what that dress meant,” he told Today in June. Carrie is able to replace the memories of Mr. Big leaving her at the altar “with the wonderful memory of wearing it to the Met Ball.” (The couple eventually tied the knot at the end of the 2008 movie in a New York City Hall. Mr. Big died in the season 1 premiere of And Just Like That from a heart attack.)

Santiago also explained that reviving the dress was a taxing process.

The crew “didn’t even know if it existed, [or] if it needed repair,” Santiago told. After filming wrapped, the dress was sent back to Vivienne Westwood and was stored in their archives in England. “We weren’t sure what we were getting. It might not have been stored properly. Sometimes fabric changes color over time,” he continued. Thankfully, the dress was in perfect condition and Parker was once again able to rock it.

Sotheby is also auctioning off a number of rare pieces, including Princess Diana’s Murray Arbeid Evening Gown, which is estimated to sell for $80,000 -$120,000 and Kate Winslet’s Alexander McQueen dress for $30,000-$60,000. They also are selling Michelle Obama’s Christmas frock for $30,000 – $60,00, a vintage Brussels veil worn by Madonna on Vanity Fair’s cover in January and Hermès handbags.

The auction is online and ends on Thursday, September 14.