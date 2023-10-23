Sarita Choudhury is saying farewell to her long hair.

Choudhury, 57, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 21, to debut her new haircut. Her tousled dark locks, which once reached past her shoulders, now sit just below her ears in a chic asymmetrical cut.

She posted two photos of herself posing dramatically in an elevator and next to a white stone statue. The actress’ hair was parted to the side. She wore a long sleeve floor-length black figure-hugging Donna Karen dress, which featured a large silver side buckle. She accessorized the look with a chunky silver ring and black strappy heels.

Choudhury captured the photo: “Stepping out in @donnakaran archive”.

The And Just Like That star’s post was met with a flurry of approving comments from fans, friends and co-stars alike.

Her AJLT co-star Mario Cantone put his stamp of approval on her new ‘do, commenting: “🔥🔥🔥 that is quite stunning ❤️”.

Writer, activist and former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi also weighed in, writing in the comments: “Love love love. Your hair looks so chic too!!”

Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay commented, “Whaaaa???” and Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannathan wrote, “My darling wtf 🔥.”

Choudhury has starred in the Sex and the City reboot for the past two seasons, playing Carrie’s newfound single friend Seema Patel. Inevitably, Choudhury has been compared to the beloved Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) who does not appear in the new series, but did reprise her role for a single scene during the season 2 finale.

In an interview with Elle that was published on Monday, June 19, Choudhury revealed that she takes the comparison as a “compliment.” “Samantha’s character was so agile and unpredictable,” Choudhury said. “I don’t find her to be like Seema, but I do have the freedom in her pushing certain boundaries, or saying something that is a bit outlandish. There are similarities there. Samantha was such a brilliant character.”

As for her opinion on her character’s style? “I’ve never had this kind of wardrobe in any show that fits so well and makes you feel so good,” Choudhury said in the same interview.

Although she admitted to Elle that she is typically “shy” about asking to take home clothing items from sets, she revealed that she did manage to take home one piece from her character Seema’s wardrobe – although she kept its identity a secret.

“'[The producers] sent it to me so I have it hanging up. I’m not sure if I should wear it before the show comes out,” Choudhury told the magazine.