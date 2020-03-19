The Unexpected Makeup Product Saweetie Used to Put on Before Bed

Can’t stop, won’t stop Saweetie! The 26-year-old hitmaker teamed up with Morphe to launch a festival-inspired makeup collection called “Backstage With Saweetie” — available online starting Friday, March 20.

Many music festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, however, that doesn’t mean we can’t channel festival vibes with makeup. Saweetie’s collection consists of four major launches: an eyeshadow palette, a makeup brush kit, limited-edition setting spray and lip gloss.

First up is the 24A Artist Pass Artistry Palette ($29) featuring 24 eyeshadow shades in matte and glitter pigments. To bring your bold eye look to life, the star created an eye and brush kit named VIP Sweep by Saweetie ($29) featuring all of the essentials for a killer look, housed inside of a stylish fanny pack.

“On the day-to-day, I really like to use the neutral [eyeshadow] colors,” Saweetie exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 18, noting that those shades can be found at the top of the palette. “And then when I have my shows or I’m going out with my girls, I use a bit more of the vibrant colors which can be found at the bottom of the palette.”

To lock your shadow in place, there’s also a limited-edition version of the brand’s bestselling Mini Continuous Setting Mist in a new scent: Saweet Peach ($10).

And last but not least is Icy Lips by Saweetie ($18), a lip gloss trio consisting of three high-shine, shimmery shades named BO$$ TYCOON (peachy pink), MONEY MAMI (gold) and 8” (violet).

Lip gloss is a crucial part of “the Saweetie look,” which the singer outlined in detail to Us last September. As much as she loves all types of makeup, gloss is just one of those products that evoke memories and feels unlike any other.

“I have been wearing it [lip gloss] ever since I can remember,” explained the rapper. “When I was a little girl I would go to the local beauty supply store and get me all the dollar lip gloss. The pineapple, the strawberry, the cherry, the grape scents and I would just wear it all day and I would even put it on before I went to bed.”

8″ is Saweetie’s favorite shade of lip gloss in the collection and the reason why she named it that is because it’s one of the “most memorable lyrics” from her 2019 hit, “My Type.”

According to the star, the collection has been in the making for around 7-8 months. “We really took our time and made sure everything was perfect,” the singer told Us.

“Perfecting” the collection meant making sure the products were versatile and budget-friendly, without sacrificing quality. She said, “I love that it’s affordable for the everyday girl, because you know I’m an everyday girl and I think it’s dope that good quality products are affordable.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Morphe has closed all of its stores until Sunday, March 29. The “Backstage With Saweetie” collection will be available in-store when they reopen.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

