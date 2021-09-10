Saweetie has a brand new gig! On Friday, September 10, MAC Cosmetics revealed that the 28-year-old rapper is the new face of the beloved cosmetics brand.

The brand shared a video of the “My Type” hitmaker to its Instagram feed. “I’m definitely a MAC girl,” she says in the clip, rocking a silver slip dress teamed with a diamond choker, bedazzled acrylics, and big hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and rocked a sharp cat-eye and false lashes.

“Our new Best Friend 💋. @Saweetie is the new M·A·C Girl and Global Brand Ambassador,” the brand captioned the Instagram post. “Stay tuned.” The team also added the hashtag #MACLovesSaweetie.

“Saweetie’s message of self-confidence and female empowerment is the perfect match for a brand like MAC that has always embraced unapologetic self-expression with open arms,” said Drew Elliott, SVP, and Global Creative Director. “She has always loved our products, she told me she has swallowed pounds of M·A·C lip gloss in her life.” Iconic.

Per the brand, Saweetie will serve as the face of MAC’s upcoming collections and campaigns. She’ll also work with brand makeup artists to showcase her “signature looks and beauty secrets.”

Saweetie’s been using MAC products for years. In September 2019, Us Weekly chatted with Saweetie about her favorite lip gloss, and she revealed her go-to is none other than MAC Dazzzleglass ($19).

The California native has added a lot of new gigs to her resume over the past year. In February, she became a brand ambassador for the Revlon-owned nail polish brand Sinful Colors.

In March 2020, she launched a collection with the beauty brand, Morphe. Called Backstage With Saweetie, the line comprised an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, makeup brushes, and setting spray.

But wait, that’s not all! Her impact transcends the beauty, music, and fashion space. Last month, the rapper collaborated with McDonald’s on The Saweetie Meal, which consisted of a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, Tangy BBQ sauce, “Saweetie’ N Sour” sauce, and a medium Sprite.

What’s next? We can only wait and see. But in the meantime, we’re anxious for more details about her MAC Cosmetics partnership. If you’re anything like Us, you should turn your Instagram notifications for the brand on to avoid missing news of the official launch date.