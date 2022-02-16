Giving glamour! David Yurman tapped Scarlett Johansson as one of their first-ever celebrity ambassadors — and the 37-year-old actress looks nothing short of stunning in the brand’s Come Closer campaign.

The photo shoot, and accompanying short film, was filmed in The Carlyle Hotel in New York City, and gives a special shout out to the Black Widow star’s roots.

“Growing up in New York, I always felt connected to David Yurman. I would see their beautiful black and white ads in all my favorite fashion magazines,” Johansson said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “The Yurmans and their designs always embodied New York for me — bold, fresh and just a bit of edge.”

She went on to explain that when the brand’s new president Evan Yurman asked her to take part in the campaign, she gave an immediate “yes.” “I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit,” Johansson added.

Naturally, the Marvel alum looked right at home in the photo shoot. And she proved that over-the-top jewelry goes with just about any outfit. She rocked mixed metals and layered chains with sweats, button downs and blazers.

“Scarlett is the embodiment of the David Yurman woman. A native New Yorker at the top of her craft, Scarlett is a woman who forges her own path. She doesn’t take no for an answer and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself and what’s right,” Yurman said in a press release. “To have the opportunity to work with a force like Scarlett to create such honest images, profound in their lack of pretense and artifice, is an honor.”

Johansson isn’t the only big name starring in the campaign. Henry Golding was also tapped to model the men’s collection. With bracelets, rings and chains to boot, the Crazy Rich Asians star proved that men can rock bling.

Even though the star wasn’t born in NYC, he feels right at home in the big apple. “There is a magnetism to New York City and a tenacity among New Yorkers that is difficult to describe, but contagious just the same. I’ve been fortunate enough to visit the city many times for both personal and professional reasons, and each time I feel more and more a sense of belonging,” Golding said. “David Yurman is a testament to the city’s heritage and values, and I’m honored to be the face of a brand whose timeless works of self-expression continue to connect us all.”

