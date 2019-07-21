



We always look forward to Comic-Con to hear from our favorite celebrities and get the inside scoop on our favorite TV shows and movies. But Scarlett Johansson just proved that the event can also lend itself to an iconic fashion moment.

The Avengers actress attended a Marvel Studios panel on July 20 showing some serious skin in a killer outfit. Johansson showed up wearing the $1,480 David Koma Tulle-Trimmed Corset Jumpsuit from the David Koma’s Resort ’20 Collection. The white and black jumpsuit features a sheer bodice that showed off a few of Johansson’s tattoos — making her look next-level cool and reminding us of her character, the Black Widow.

Through the sheer black fabric of the bodice, you can get a glimpse of a blooming rose on the left side of her ribs and a bird on the other. But it’s important to note that the actress isn’t new to the tattoo game. She also has a large floral tattoo on her back, a sunrise below her left elbow and a “bracelet” on her right wrist (and more!).

The one thing that caused more of a stir than the jumpsuit? Johansson’s massive engagement ring that has an estimated value of a casual $400,000. She definitely wore the right outfit to debut her new bling.

Johansson completed the look with a pair of $945 Gianvito Rossi patent-leather pumps featuring on-trend see-through PVC. And she just couldn’t help but finish the look with $8,900 gold diamond earrings from Marli New York.

We’re biased, but we feel as though Johansson won Comic-Con.

