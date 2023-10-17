Scarlett Johansson is proof that a black dress is always a good idea.

The 38-year-old actress attended the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Monday, October 16, in a plunging dress from Michael Kors. The frock featured a figure-flattering silhouette and gathered detailing at the waist. Johansson teamed the design with sheer black polka dot tights, giving the ensemble a flirty feel. She completed her outfit with glossy black platform heels.

For glam, Johansson wore her blonde mane loose with bumped ends. For glam, she delivered drama with heavy black eyeliner, gold eyeshadow and wispy lashes. Her makeup was finalized with rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Johansson slayed in an all-black ensemble.

Last month, she looked fierce in a silk suit by Veronica De Piante at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards in the Big Apple. The getup included a double-breasted blazer and sleek tailored paints. Johansson teamed the set with a black fringe clutch and pointed-toe pumps. The Lucy star topped the look off with a slicked-back bun and a bold red lip.

Johansson opened up about her go-to beauty beat, telling Allure in a Tuesday, October 17, interview that while she doesn’t “regularly wear foundation,” her products of choice include Dior Forever Foundation and “sometimes” the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. Her makeup artist, Frankie Boyd, will then apply Dior’s Backstage Flash Perfector Concealer and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze. On her lips, Johansson prefers Prada’s Monochrome Hyper Matte Lipstick or Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, per Allure.

Related: Scarlett Johansson Through the Years: From the ‘90s to ‘Black Widow’ ScarJo’s world! Even before she was taking on bad guys as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson was a box office stable. The actress began her movie career in the mid ‘90s and continued to make a name for herself into the 2000s, starring in 2003’s Girl With a Pearl Earring, 2007’s The Nanny Diaries, 2008’s The […]

Before applying makeup, Johansson always preps her skin with her beauty brand The Outset’s Daily Essentials Regimen, which includes a cleanser, a collagen serum and a squalane moisturizer.

Johansson unveiled the cosmetics company last year with the goal of keeping skincare simple. “I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career and all of those experiences were really wonderful. But — how do I put this? I guess I always felt like I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me,” she told Vogue for their March 2022 issue.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2023 Let’s talk beauty! It’s a new year and that means it’s time to refresh your vanities. Give your skin, hair and body some extra love in 2023 by boosting your rotation with the latest buzzed-about products the best brands have to offer. Practicing self-care, however, can be a daunting task thanks to the many makeup […]

Johansson explained at the time that The Outset is focused on a “return to the essential,” a “less is more” approach and “uncomplicated” routines.

In addition to the Daily essentials Regimen, the line includes a Smoothing Vitamin C Eye +Expression Lines Cream, a Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream and a Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum.