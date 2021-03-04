Khloe Kardashian Posts Topless Pic — And Scott Disick Approves

The Lord has spoken! After Khloé Kardashian posted a très risqué photo, Scott Disick was quick to hype up the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the comments section.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on March 3 to promote her new collection, Good ’90s. In the snap, the 36-year-old is wearing a pair of nude pumps, baggy, mom-style jeans with rips at the knees that retail for $149 and absolutely nothing on the top.

Instead of covering up, Kardashian stripped down, showing off her toned abs, breasts and sun kissed skin. Of course, she also had on her trusty long acrylic nails, this time with a light pink polish.

The look was accessorized with big hoop earrings, a silver bracelet and a massive diamond on her ring finger, that many suspect is an engagement ring from boyfriend Tristan Thompson. That said Us Weekly confirmed that it’s not an engagement ring.

Disick, 37, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, was quick to hype up the Revenge Body host in the comments. He writes, “Wow,” followed by a fire emoji.

Disick and Kardashian have a long standing playful relationship, so it comes as no surprise that fans jumped on his debatably flirty line. One person writes, “@letthelordbewithyou … I always thought you and Khloe would be a perfect couple; yep I said it.”

Another adds: “@letthelordbewithyou wow is right. Lordy Lordy! You are blessed @khloekardashian you are beautiful,” with a series of fire and heart emojis.

Kardashian’s other friends, including Jenna Dewan, Lisa Rinna and Malika Haqq, also shared their approval of the post in the comments.

Late last month, Good American launched a new shoe line — and the photos stirred up a bit of drama. In one of the images, Kardashian’s feet and hands look oddly oversized, causing many fans to cry that it was a major photoshop fail.

Kardashian quickly put those accusations to bed though, assuring people that she “still has normal sized” limbs. On Wednesday, February 24, she tweeted, “I mean…LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! It’s the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f-king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

The Good American Good ‘90s collection was released on March 4, 2021 and is available on goodamerican.com.