Tis the season for a new haircut! While it may not constitute an official breakup haricut because she and Justin Bieber are said to just be taking a break, Selena Gomez stepped out with a super short new ‘do over the weekend just in time for spring. The “Wolves” singer said so long to her long locks and hello do a chin-length bob.

We’ve always known to Selena to have fun with her hair, and she’s sported three very distinct styles in the last few months alone. In November, the songstress attended the 2017 Billboard Women in Music honors with her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa as an edgy platinum blonde.

But after embracing the blondes have more fun lifestyle for a minute, the Coach ambassador was back to brunette to sit front row at the brand’s New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday, February 13. Her previously shoulder-grazing lighter locks had transformed into chest-length tresses that she paired with wispy bangs.

Just a month later, SelGo switched things up again. Keeping her color dark, the actress ditched her extensions in favor of a choppy bob. She looked super cute and relaxed in a pink tube top and cozy sweater while strolling with friends over the weekend, but we think the style will also look great all glammed up.

Earlier this month, both Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan debuted similar crops at the 2018 Oscars and looked gorgeous doing so. With spring finally upon us, we love the idea of a a lighter, airier cut and these three stylish ladies are showing us the way!

