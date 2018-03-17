Selena Gomez looked carefree while taking a ride with a friend on Friday, March 16, after it was reported that she and Justin Bieber are on a “break.”

The “Wolves” singer smiled while riding her bike wearing a navy cardigan, white t-shirt and ripped blue jeans. She was accompanied by a friend, who followed closely behind as they laughed and strolled the streets in Studio City, California.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has taken her pretty teal bicycle for a run. The 13 Reasons Why executive producer, 25, rode alongside on-again, off-again boyfriend Bieber in Los Angeles in November 2017. It was one of the first public sightings of the pair — who were first linked in 2011 — as they hung out again following Gomez’s October 2017 split from The Weeknd.

Their rekindled romance seemed to be growing as the pair started stepping out together more and more, including various trips to their church. In February, they were seen taking in the sun in Jamaica, where the couple were on hand to celebrate the wedding of Bieber’s father.

But as Us Weekly exclusively reported, the Disney alum and the “Sorry” singer, 24, have recently paused their relationship — for several reasons. A major point of contention for Gomez is that her family, especially her mother Mandy Teefy, have had a hard time accepting their reunion due to their past tumultuous relationship. An insider told Us, “Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed … but her family just isn’t budging right now.”

Another source explained the break is due to Bieber’s attitude, saying he “doesn’t care about anyone but himself. The second [Gomez] saw it, she walked away, especially now with her health.” The “Same Old Love” singer, who underwent a kidney transplant last summer, “knows she doesn’t need him,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Bieber has also showed face since news of their break was reported: he attended the Midnight Sun premiere on Thursday, March 15, to support friend Patrick Schwarzenegger.

