Selena Gomez always looks stellar in leather.

Gomez, 31, stepped out in a sleek ensemble while attending the Time100 Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, April 23. Her dress featured a black leather top, a square neckline and a fitted floor-length skirt. Gomez accessorized with a leather trench coat from Aggie by Ducie, a dark purse and peep-toe heels. The actress added just the right amount of sparkle to her getup with a diamond necklace and silver hoop earrings.

For glam, the singer donned soft makeup including filled-in and feathered eyebrows, minimal eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Gomez parted her hair down the middle and styled it in soft curls.

During the event, Gomez opened up about Rare Beauty, her cosmetic line that she launched in 2019. “I didn’t want to really enter the cosmetics world without a mission. It was actually a dream that kind of happened within this brand, and on top of it we were able to make hopefully decent products,” she said.

Gomez also addressed rumors that she might be selling the company after it was valued at $2 billion. “I don’t think I’m going anywhere. I am enjoying this a little too much,” she said.

Rare Beauty offers everything from blushes and mascaras to body lotion and a dog toy.

Gomez’s brand isn’t the only thing that has Us swooning. In February, she beamed in a white gown at the 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Her Atelier Versace gown featured dainty thin straps, a scoop neck and a fitted bodice that cascaded into a sequin train. Gomez elevated the look with bright red nails and hoop earrings.

She teamed the getup with a full beat and swept back tresses.

When she’s not posing on the red carpet or building her beauty empire, Gomez is busy filming her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Earlier on Wednesday, she was seen on set wearing a vibrant yellow sweater, brown flannel pants and burgundy combat boots, exactly what her character Mabel Mora would approve of.

She accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and beachy waves.

Only Murders in the Building stylist Dana Covarrubias exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about dressing Gomez in September 2023, noting that the actor’s wardrobe is totally “different” from her character’s.

“I just take the color element, but I’m not putting her in these very glamorous things that she wears in her red carpet life,” Covarrubias told Us, explaining since Mabel lives in her aunt’s luxurious apartment, she “has access to her [aunt’s] closet,” but can’t wear too many “high-end things” because she doesn’t have a job.