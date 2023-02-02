Selena Gomez, give Us your skincare routine! The singer showed off her makeup-free glow in a series of selfies — and she looks flawless.

“Me,” the Wolves artist, 30, captioned the Wednesday, February 1, Instagram post. In the photos, Gomez donned a soft smile as she gave fans a close-up view of her clear skin. The Texas native also put her natural curls on display. Her bouncy brunette coils perfectly framed her face with several strands covering the sides of her eyes.

Gomez paired the effortless look with a blue sweatshirt and chunky gold hoop earrings. In the last photo, the “Ice Cream” songstress is seen in a black Champion hoodie.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s followers praised her au naturel moment in the comments section. “The ability to be vulnerable and bare is a huge victory for anyone. Keep being your awesome, beautiful self,” one fan wrote. A second shared: “Candid you is, the best you.”

Her gal pal Nicola Peltz Beckham chimed in with, “Most beautiful ever” as designer Jeremy Scott added: “PRETTY PRETTY LADY.”

While Gomez didn’t disclose what products she uses to achieve such a supple dermis, fans do have an idea of how she gets glammed up. The Disney Channel alum famously launched her makeup line, Rare Beauty, in February 2020.

In December 2022, the cosmetic label unveiled its new Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter and an accompanying brush. “It feels like silk on your skin and is super lightweight … I’ve never seen a highlighter like this before,” Gomez said of the product via Instagram at the time.

The official Rare Beauty Instagram account revealed that Gomez uses the new addition to achieve her signature golden glam. The “Calm Down” singer teamed the highlighter with her brand’s Positive Light Under Eye Brightener which “brightens, hydrates and awakens underlies for a fresh, radiant look.”

Gomez opened up about her decision to start the company, telling Harper’s Bazaar in July 2021 that she’s hoping to change the beauty standard. “With all the unrealistic images everywhere, it’s hard not to feel the pressure to look a certain way,” Gomez told the publication.

She added: “At Rare Beauty, we’re all about celebrating what makes you unique because that’s what makes you beautiful. The more we can embrace our differences and practice self-acceptance and self-love, the more we can change the conversations around beauty.”