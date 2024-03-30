Selena Gomez never misses when it comes to her red carpet style.

Gomez, 31, attended the Friday, March 29, premiere of Steve Martin’s eponymous AppleTV+ documentary, stunning in a black Oscar De La Renta gown. Gomez’s midi-length lace dress featured an off-the-shoulder collar of three-dimensional bows and long sleeves. She completed her look with matching Christian Louboutin pumps, delicate flower-shaped Pasquale Bruni earrings and coordinating Figlia Dei Fiori rings.

The Friday premiere, which took place in New York City, featured the debut screening of Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces.

“It pains me to know how many people may not know truly about Steve’s life,” Gomez wrote via Instagram Story later on Friday, sharing a photo from the theater. “He’s truly an icon and tried and never gave up. My dear friend, you are extraordinary.”

Gomez has gotten close to Martin, 78, since they filmed the first season of Only Murders in the Building, which premiered in 2021. The Hulu comedy, also costarring Martin Short, stars the trio as neighbors in the fictional NYC building of The Arconia. Gomez’s Mabel, like Short and Martin’s respective characters of Oliver and Charles, is an avid fan of true crime. Together they use their expertise to solve a string of murders that had taken place in the building.

Only Murders in the Building, of which the stars are currently filming season 4, fostered a special bond between Gomez and the comedians despite their age gap. Gomez has also been able to teach them a few lessons about style and beauty.

“I put Rare on the guys all the time, Steve and Marty,” she told Vogue in December 2023, referring to her Rare Beauty line. “And then they’re gonna have to now use a lot of this [new fragrance], so I make them do it.”

The actress further explained that she uses Martin and Short, 74, as testers for her brand’s new products before they officially launch.