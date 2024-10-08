Selena Gomez and beau Benny Blanco are attached at the hip – at least, sartorially speaking.

Gomez has been making headlines for her seemingly endless lineup of glamorous little black dresses during her press tour for season 4 of Only Murders in the Building and new film Emilia Pérez, which recently earned the actress and her castmates the prestigious Ordre des Arts et des Lettres at Villa Albertine, the French Institute for Culture and Education.

Days after accepting the offer, Gomez stepped out again on Tuesday, October 10, in New York to celebrate the second year of her makeup company Rare Beauty and Sephora’s Make A Rare Impact Campaign in honor of World Mental Health Day by doing a meet and greet with fans in Soho.

For the occasion, Gomez opted for a more pared-back yet polished look by Khaite NY cinched with the brand’s “Benny” belt that seemed to nod to her songwriter and record executive boyfriend.

A chic coincidence or not (we think not!), the gold-studded accessory stood out against Khaite NY’s sleeveless black Toto bodysuit with a draped neckline and open back, which Gomez tucked into the brand’s Martina wide-leg trousers rendered in a sophisticated shade of Chalk.

Crafted in Italy from black patent leather, the belt came embellished with polished gold-toned discs and gleaming, jewelry-like hardware.

It may not have been the jewelry (hint: engagement ring) Selenators everywhere have been hoping for, but the belt is certainly considered a must-have for Fall 2024. Last month, statement belts were seen all over Fashion Week, cropping up on street-style stars and runways alike.

Gomez took her accessory game a step further in Jimmy Choo’s Ixia 95 patent leather pumps, plus Saint Laurent’s Celia mini tote – an enviable piece of eye candy if there ever was one.

Just as awe-inspiring, Gomez and Blanco’s relationship has been described as a “friends to lovers” romance, as they first worked together in 2015 when she included some of his tracks on her second studio album, Revival.

Fast-forward to 2023, the couple began dating, but they kept their relationship out of the spotlight before taking things public at the end of that year.

Mere weeks later, they made it red-carpet official when Gomez took Blanco as her date to the 2023 Emmy Awards. And just last month, he was by her side once again at the 2024 Emmys – with the actress even sharing a pic of them kissing on her Instagram story.

No doubt, her new “Benny” belt holds a special place in Gomez’s wardrobe (and perhaps her heart).