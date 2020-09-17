Wow! Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn slayed on the October 2020 cover of Maxim Australia.

On Thursday, September 17, the 31-year-old Netflix star took to Instagram to show off her super sexy cover while spreading a message about self-expression.

“This is what a CEO looks like. Disagree? It’s time to change the narrative,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “To be a professional, you don’t need to adhere to what other people think is ‘appropriate.’ When others tell you to ‘cover up,’ or dress a ‘certain way’ it’s because they’re terrified of your power. Don’t let them limit your greatness.”

She continued, “Update your whoredrobe accordingly and be a CE-Hoe. See you at the water cooler, bitches.”

The image itself features the blonde bombshell in a plunging, high-cut leather bodysuit from Julian Mendez Couture. Hair stylist Laura Rugetti gave her bleached strands a sexy, soft curl with the help of Hidden Crown extensions. Makeup artist Josie Melano created a steamy smokey eye using shades of pink and red, topping off the look with a peachy gloss lip. Her fierce red stiletto nails were done by manicurist Kim Truong and her toned glow was courtesy of celebrity tan expert Jimmy Coco.

“@thechristinequinn isn’t selling anything here,” Coco wrote in a caption celebrating the cover. “She’s giving it to us, and I Can’t Get Enough! Iconic cover and I’m honored to have blessed this beauty with my signature glow.”

The reality star opened up to Vogue recently about her confidence, which is sometimes classified as b–chiness.

“Confidence is something I was born with,” she told the publication. “But it’s also something I’ve grown to embody as life has thrown obstacles my way. Many people over the years told me no, so that gave me inner strength, which grew into this big personality that, I guess, people fell in love with. I’m grateful that people can relate to me.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)