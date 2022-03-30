Ever wonder how the ladies of Selling Sunset walk hundreds of square feet and steps in high heels? Us too. So, when we sat down with Mary Fitzgerald, we asked how she manages to do all her showings in sky-high shoes.

And as it turns out, the stiletto standard is half due to the casts’ fashion-forward mentality and half because of the show’s “weird” wardrobe rules.

“Adam DiVello [the show’s creator] doesn’t really like us wearing flats. If they’re flat, then they better be very trendy boots. So if we’re just trying to throw on a really comfy pair of shoes, he’s probably like, ‘Hmm, please change those,’” the 41-year-old real estate agent joked to Stylish.

Aside from the whole shoe situation, Fitzgerald explained the cast also has to also be cognizant about coordinating their clothing. “If we’re doing a scene together and two of us are in the exact same color, they [producers] are like, ‘Do either of you have a change of clothes?”

While fashion has become just as important as the real estate on the Nextflix series, Fitzgerald did admit that she’s more low-key than her castmates.

“I don’t think I put in as much effort as the other girls,” she laughed to Us. “I just have a ton of stuff leading up to when we begin filming again. I will just have a stockpile and it [my outfit] will just depend on what my mood is that day. I’m not really over the top about it, but I am trying to step up the style just a little bit more.”

Fitzgerald’s husband Romain Bonnet on the other hand takes his Selling Sunset style very seriously. “He’s very into fashion. He plans out his own outfits,” the reality star explained.

Funny enough, the duo even ends up color-coordinating most of the time. “We end up matching without meaning to,” Fitzgerald laughed. “I’ll be in the room getting ready and if he comes home and we have an event, he’ll put something on and we’ll be in the same colors. It could be like mauve! I’m like, you’re trying to matching me — but we haven’t even seen each other.”

To catch season five of Selling Sunset, make sure to tune into Netflix on April 22.

