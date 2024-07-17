Selma Blair graced the cover of the all-new Us Weekly in a number of seriously stylish looks.

As lensed by iconic photographer (and video director) Hype Williams, Blair, 53, kept her cover shoot classy in a pink Prada frock while appearing on one of her cover photos with Us on Wednesday, July 16. The actress, who was styled by Molly Levin, elevated the delicate piece, which featured a sleeveless silhouette, high-neckline and floor-length skirt, with diamond earrings from Octavia Elizabeth and pointed-toe heels by Malone Souliers.

For glam, hairstylist Danilo Dixon parted her blonde hair to the side and styled her mane in a voluminous blowout. Blair opted for soft makeup including pink lips, rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows and long lashes by celebrity makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto. She completed her look with a nude manicure by Tom Bachik.

On a separate cover photo, Blair rocked a fabulous Carolina Herrera gown complete with a strapless neckline, knee-high slit and hood that wrapped around her arms. The actress teamed the getup with vintage earrings, Vrai rings and sheer black heels.

Elsewhere in her photoshoot, Blair dazzled Us in a periwinkle Sophie Couture gown. The piece featured a black pattern and puffy skirt complete with a chic train. Blair added even more drama to the look with black leather Jacob Lee gloves, vintage earrings and Alexander McQueen pumps.

She also went topless underneath a white Jacob Lee suit while posing with her service dog, Scout. Blair teamed the getup with a Tabayer ring, vintage Bondeye earrings and Manolo Blahnik heels. (Blair welcomed Scout into her family in 2019 following her 2018 Multiple sclerosis diagnosis.)

During her interview, Blair exclusively opened up to Us about her love for fashion and style sense.

“Fashion has been the only thing when you feel like you don’t know your perspective in the world,” she told Us, noting, “It’s the one thing you can really put on someone else’s perspective” and use “as an armor.”

As for her sense of style, Blair laughed as she told Us, “All over the place.”

“I love a little vintage Chanel jacket with my denim shorts,” she told Us, “[Or] a pair of my son’s Travis Scott Element sneakers. But I love nothing more than to look like a f—ked up debutante.”

When it comes to her 12-year-old son Arthur Saint Bleick, whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick, Blair is open to sharing clothes with him — especially if it’s Balenciaga.

“There was a point I was buying a lot of Balenciaga because he wanted it,” she gushed to Us. “It was my only way of being able to spend so much on a kid. I mean, my mother would kill me!” she joked. “My mother did not even let me buy an extra nail polish. I mean, everything had to be accounted for.”

Blair told Us she’s “a little bit French” when it comes to shopping. “Good things last. If you’re gonna wear a pair of shoes, they should be a good pair of shoes,” she said, explaining she’s happy to own well-made items.

Read more in this week’s relaunch issue of the brand-new Us Weekly, featuring 12 additional pages, a redesigned look and new franchises you’ll love — on newsstands now.