



Selma Blair says it’s been a process learning how to wear makeup with her newly shaved head.

The 47-year-old talked to Us at the H&M x Sesame Street partnership celebration in Los Angeles over the weekend all about her love of makeup, including one trend that she recently learned isn’t for her.

Although she doesn’t wear it every day, Blair revealed that has a real deep love of makeup, so much so that she keeps up-to-date on all the Kylie Cosmetics launches. Well, mostly because she’s on the brand’s mailing list. “I mean I worship Kris so I get all those amazing things. And it makes me feel… very important,” she said. “It makes me so happy to get these really amazing packages.”

But just because she loves makeup doesn’t mean everything’s a good match for the Cruel Intentions actress. In fact, she just discovered that she can’t really pull off matte lipstick. So what did she do with it when she got the mailing? “Sorry Kylie, that got passed on to my neighbors,” Blair teased.

Another thing she’s learning is how to wear makeup with her shaved head, often finding herself looking for a wig to compliment the look.

“When I wear makeup, I realize [I’m] a little bit like, ‘Whoa, where’s my wig,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘I think I need to figure out a wig situation to go with makeup!’” With that being said, she is learning to embrace her new wig-free look.

“I feel good.”

Along with makeup, the Legally Blonde actress has also always been a huge fan of Sesame Street. “I grew up in a time when we had two TV shows and Sesame Street was one of them,” she said. “So it’s a big deal to still feel connected to Sesame Street.”

H&M collaborated with the beloved TV show to create a kid’s and men’s collection, which launched on September 9. The pieces feature some of the iconic characters such as Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo on them. To celebrate the partnership, H&M also teamed up with Sesame Street Yellow Feather Fund to support the education of kids in need, which H&M donated $100,000 to kick things off.

