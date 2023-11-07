In addition to her long career as a tennis star, Serena Williams has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Williams, 42, rocked the red carpet at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards on Monday, November 6, looking radiant. She wore a Thom Browne black sequin gown featuring dramatic puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a long train.

Williams accessorized the glitzy look with a stunning diamond necklace, diamond earrings and, of course, her massive engagement ring.

For glam, she wore her hair parted down the middle and in a low bun. She kept her makeup simple yet elegant with pink blush, black eyeliner and thick lashes.

Williams caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet and revealed what her 6-year-old daughter Olympia thought of her look.

“You know she’s a fashionista,” Williams said. “She saw the dress, it took her breath away. She was like, ‘You look so pretty, Mom!’ It felt really good.”

Williams also admitted that although she was excited to attend the fashion awards show, she’s not immune from “mom guilt.”

“I get kinda sad. I get mom guilt. Mom guilt is real and it’s crazy but it’s good — it’s okay, I deserve one night out,” Williams told the same reporter.

Despite Williams’ daughter Olympia’s young age, it’s clear to see that she has a natural eye for fashion. Williams frequently posts sweet snaps of the now family of four (she and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their second daughter Adira). In the photos, Olympia is often seen striking a pose in a stylish pink outfit.

In February, Williams posted adorable photos of Olympia trying on her mother’s massive multicolored feather cape with the caption, “Like mama like daughter. @olympiaohanian Met Gala next?”

During the ceremony on Monday, Williams received the Fashion Icon award in recognition of her style both on and off the tennis court.

“I knew when I was a little girl that I was different, so I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself,” Williams told the audience as she accepted the award.

“In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway, and the U.S. Open was my own New York Fashion Week.”

Williams went on to explain that putting her own unique spin on traditional tennis outfits was a way for her to express “my individuality and my confidence and most importantly, my culture. ”