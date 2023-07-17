Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, hilariously exposed her mom for wearing a wig.

Williams, 41, took to Twitter on Sunday, July 16, to share the moment her 5-year-old daughter shared the secret with a complete stranger. Williams explained that a “nice lady” told the tennis star that she loved her hair. After Williams replied with, “Awww Thanks!” ​Olympia interrupted the conversation to tell the woman “It’s a WIG!!!”

The exchange proved to be a relatable story for Williams’ fans, who shared their reactions in the replies. One wrote, “Relatable. Been there 😂.” A second added, “Kids! They say everything.” A third joked, “Kids will humble you!”

Nice lady: I love your hair

Me: Awww Thanks!

Olympia : It’s a WIG!!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 16, 2023

Although Williams did not show off a photo of her locks on Twitter, she posted her look in an Instagram story earlier that day. The suspected wig featured straight hair, a middle part, light-brown roots and blonde ends.

In addition to a balayage style, Williams has experimented with braided coiffures, slicked back hairdos, bobs, tight coils and more.

Williams shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Earlier this month Ohanian, 40, proved he’s the ultimate girl-dad when he shared a photo that showed him meticulously doing Olympia’s hair. In the snapshot, he leaned over to twist her locks while Olympia zoned out and seemingly did not enjoy the treatment. He joked in the caption, “‘When you’re stuck with the new guy at the salon. And he’s taking too damn long’ 😆 I’m trying, Jr.”

Although hairstyles might not be his forte, Ohanian can always get Olympia to smile on an adventure. In May, the family visited Paris and Ohanian took his daughter to the Eiffel Tower. While overlooking the city, Olympia hugged her father while beaming to the camera.

The couple is currently expecting their second child together — which they revealed at the Met Gala this past May. For fashion’s biggest night, Williams slayed a custom Gucci gown which included a mermaid fit, plunging neckline, sheer sleeves and rhinestone embellishments. She teamed the look with layered pearl necklaces and a matching headband. Ohanian, for his part, looked extra handsome in a classy tuxedo and bracelet with the word “PAPA” spelt out on it.

Williams posted moments from the night via Instagram at the time, and quipped, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”