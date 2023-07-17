Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

LOL

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Hilariously Outs Her for Wearing a Wig

By
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Hilariously Outed Her for Wearing a Wig
Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, hilariously exposed her mom for wearing a wig.

Williams, 41, took to Twitter on Sunday, July 16, to share the moment her 5-year-old daughter shared the secret with a complete stranger. Williams explained that a “nice lady” told the tennis star that she loved her hair. After Williams replied with, “Awww Thanks!” ​Olympia interrupted the conversation to tell the woman “It’s a WIG!!!”

The exchange proved to be a relatable story for Williams’ fans, who shared their reactions in the replies. One wrote, “Relatable. Been there 😂.” A second added, “Kids! They say everything.” A third joked, “Kids will humble you!”

Although Williams did not show off a photo of her locks on Twitter, she posted her look in an Instagram story earlier that day. The suspected wig featured straight hair, a middle part, light-brown roots and blonde ends.

Best Pregnancy Reveals of All Time

The Most Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals: From Beyonce to Kourtney K.

Read article

In addition to a balayage style, Williams has experimented with braided coiffures, slicked back hairdos, bobs, tight coils and more.

Williams shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Earlier this month Ohanian, 40, proved he’s the ultimate girl-dad when he shared a photo that showed him meticulously doing Olympia’s hair. In the snapshot, he leaned over to twist her locks while Olympia zoned out and seemingly did not enjoy the treatment. He joked in the caption, “‘When you’re stuck with the new guy at the salon. And he’s taking too damn long’ 😆 I’m trying, Jr.”

Although hairstyles might not be his forte, Ohanian can always get Olympia to smile on an adventure. In May, the family visited Paris and Ohanian took his daughter to the Eiffel Tower. While overlooking the city, Olympia hugged her father while beaming to the camera.

The couple is currently expecting their second child together — which they revealed at the Met Gala this past May. For fashion’s biggest night, Williams slayed a custom Gucci gown which included a mermaid fit, plunging neckline, sheer sleeves and rhinestone embellishments. She teamed the look with layered pearl necklaces and a matching headband. Ohanian, for his part, looked extra handsome in a classy tuxedo and bracelet with the word “PAPA” spelt out on it.

Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More

Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Court to Met Gala Red Carpet

Read article

Williams posted moments from the night via Instagram at the time, and quipped, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories