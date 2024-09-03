Serena Williams’ pleated denim skirt will never go out of style.

Williams, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, September 2, to share that she recreated an iconic fashion moment from 20 years ago while launching a new lip gloss for her beauty brand, Wyn, and attending the US Open on Saturday, August 31.

“This skirt looks familiar,” she captioned a photo of herself rocking a pleated miniskirt, complete with a matching belt. “Oh that’s me in the background,” Williams wrote, noting that she wore a similar design on August 28, 2004 while competing in a charity game at the US Open, which was seen in a photograph behind her. “Yup, that was my inspiration for this look to launch @wyn new lipgloss and lip liner with @ultabeauty#USOpen.”

Celebrity friends and fans gushed over Williams’ throwback look in the comments section. “Ok I’m emotional,” Summer House star Hannah Berner gushed while blogger Tonya Morris added fire emojis. More fans complimented Williams’ look for being “iconic.”

Williams elevated her 2024 skirt with a cropped white knit top and a short sleeve denim layer. She further accessorized with a blue watch, a body chain, layered necklaces, beaded bracelets and dainty earrings.

For glam, Williams donned a full beat including filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, bronzed cheeks and glossy lips. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and stayed in voluminous curls.

When Williams first sported the pleated miniskirt from Nike in 2004, she teamed the piece with a black crop top featuring silver studs. Williams, who designed the outfit herself, accessorized with a silver chain bracelet, a black studded sweat band, a charcoal headband and a heart-shaped necklace. She wore a much more casual look than usual, opting to forego the usual brightly-colored spandex, since it was a charity fundraiser game.

Williams enjoyed watching the 2024 US Open with Alicia Keys, who wore a white long sleeve blouse, ripped cargo jeans, layered necklaces, brown sunglasses and chunky earrings.