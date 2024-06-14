Serena Williams was pretty in pink at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her docuseries, In the Arena: Serena Williams.

Williams, 42, attended the Thursday, June 13, screening in New York City in a pastel ensemble. She rocked a flowy tutu dress featuring a halter neckline and an airy pleated skirt. Williams teamed the piece with a silky corset, peep-toe heels and a matching clutch finished with gold hardware. She further accessorized with a diamond necklace complete with a pink gemstone, matching earrings and a gold watch.

Williams’ makeup consisted of sparkly pink eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, rosy cheeks and nude lips. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls.

Following the premiere, Williams took to Instagram to share moments from the evening. In one snap, she posed below the theater’s sign and beamed for the camera while holding the side of her skirt up.

“In The Arena: Serena Williams 🎬 episode 1 airs ESPN+ on July 10th,” she captioned the post.

Elsewhere on social media, Williams shared a snap of her touching up her makeup with a lipstick from her beauty brand Wyn, and a clip of her sorting through a snack display.

“My choice of snacks would be the Sour Patch Kids, the Skittles, Oreos and my favorite, Snickers,” she said. “This is what I would do,” she said after picking out the sweet treats, “But that’s what I’m gonna do.” Williams then hilariously threw all of the candies back into the display while laughing. “Get ready and get fit.”

Williams’ docuseries follows her tennis career as she navigates personal challenges and cultural impact. According to the Tribeca Film Festival’s site, “Each episode explores the pivotal moments in Serena’s life on and off the court, illustrating the series of steps that when reflected upon, show the incredible distance traveled over the course of her career.”