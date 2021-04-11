Shannon Beador: What’s in My Bag?

Shannon Beador‘s Chanel purse is built to last, which is why it’s her go-to choice. “It’s big, and I like to throw a lot of things in it. I purchased it myself after my divorce,” reveals the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, who split from David Beador in 2019.

The reality star also admits that she is “lazy” when it comes to changing purses, so she enjoys her classic choice.

Shannon shares more of what’s inside her Chanel purse with Us Weekly.

The Must-Have Treat

“This is how unorganized my [Gucci] wallet is. That’s pretty much me; I’m unorganized. I bought it in New York as a little treat to myself.”

Only Gets Better With Age

“I’ve worn [OPI Nail Polish] Lincoln Park After Dark since it came out. At least 20 years.”

Thoughtful Gift

“John’s [Janssen] mom gave this to me. It’s a little Chanel hand cream so you can put it in your purse because of the dry weather.”

The Perfect Combo

“People always ask what color I wear, and it is these two together.”

Active Addition

“There’s this app I’ve been using called Openfit, and you can actually take different classes: pilates, a barre class and walking challenges,” the Bravo personality shared a glimpse at her new favorite app on her iPhone.

What else is inside Shannon’s bag? Watch the video above to see her Tom Ford sunglasses, a Real for Real mask and more!