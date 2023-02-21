After shocking fans with a new look, Shawn Mendes opened up about his decision to cut his hair off.

Last month, the “Señorita” singer, 24, debuted his shaved head while grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles. In a Monday, February 20 article with the Wall Street Journal, he opened up about his decision to get rid of his luscious curls. “I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head,” he said.

Before he cut his hair, Mendes was known for his beautiful brunette locks, usually styled in voluminous coils. The “Stitches” crooner continued to the WSJ, “I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit.”

The buzz cut came following his decision to cancel the rest of his Wonder tour to focus on his mental health. Mendes took to his social media in July 2022 to make the announcement: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” the “Lost in Japan” singer wrote at the time. He continued, “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates … At this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

In Monday’s profile, Mendes reflected on the “very difficult” choice to call off the shows. After revealing he did “a lot” of therapy, he explained, “I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.” The “Mercy” singer continued, “mental health is really becoming a priority.”

While the “Something Big” artist’s fans love his long curls, he has also rocked various hair lengths and styles. He can pull off any look, including flowy hair, trendy middle parts, a classic side part and more.

The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” musician hopped on the wet hair fad at the 2019 Met Gala. The Canada native donned a new do, with the sides of his hair gelled backward and slicked down. His crown was also covered in gel, making him appear fresh out of the shower on the red carpet. His natural curls were neatly laid over his forehead and Mendes looked as handsome as ever.

For his outfit that night, the “Wonder” singer rocked a Saint Laurent suit. The number featured studded details lining his coat, and he paired it with matching black pants and black boots.