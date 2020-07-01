Yikes! TikTok star Sissy Sheridan, 16, accidentally got her face mask pierced into her ear while getting her third earring done at Claire’s.

The Nickelodeon DIY With Me host has thoroughly documented the experience for her 2.9 million TikTok followers, starting with a video taken right after the incident.

“I just got my third earring done and the lady pierced my ear on my mask and I can’t get it off and it hurt so bad,” Sheridan told followers while hysterically sobbing on Monday, June 29.

“Look at it — the white one,” she continued, turning her head to show her face mask hanging off of her year.

She captioned the TikTok video, “Moral of the story. Don’t get your ears pierced during a pandemic”

Later that day, she updated her fans about her unfortunate ear-piercing situation. “The mask is gone out of my ear, but there’s still a piece of the mask string stuck in my ear,” she explained, less distressed than earlier.

“My ears are too sore and sensitive right now because it just got a hole pierced to them to take the earring out and pull it out. And also once I take the earring out it could also close up and it’s going to hurt really bad to have to put the earring back in.”

Sheridan expects a refund, but is having a hard time getting it. According to an interview with Buzzfeed News, the Claire’s store manager says that she needs to return the earring to get their money back. According to the teen star’s mom, that’s a lot easier said than done.

“Her ear is obviously swollen and painful. … I do not want to pull the earring out while the cotton is still in her ear,” Sheridan’s mom told the outlet. “I am shocked that they are arguing about the refund when they were clearly negligent.”

To satisfy the Internet’s interest in the story, the actress shared a video of the ear-piercing experience on June 30. For the piercing appointment, she wore two face masks to protect herself and others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the employee pierced her right ear, Sheridan noted that it hurt even more than her giving herself an at-home piercing.

In the comments section of the post, viewers speculate that the piercer might have been aware of her mistake.

“I can literally tell she know tho,” one follower wrote. “She tried to calm her down after the first one and was more careful with the second ear.”

“When she held her finger between the mask and your ear on the second ear bc she knew she messed up,” another viewer pointed out.

