Model and social media superstar Sofia Richie has a big new project on the horizon that she’s almost ready to share with the world. She just revealed to her 5.3 million Instagram followers that she’s launching a collection with Missguided — and it’s coming very soon!

She shared the big news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, sporting a bold head-to-toe leopard-print ensemble. In the teaser post consisting of two different shots of the fashion-forward look, Richie wore a trench coat with a belt, which she wore with nothing underneath. She completed the look with matching flare pants.

Richie kept things simple in the Instagram caption, leaving her fans wanting more! She wrote, “I’ve been working on something special! Coming soon! 17th of September 2019.”

As exciting as this news is, this isn’t Richie’s first time creating a collection with a big-name fashion brand. Just in time for summer, she collaborated with Frankies Bikinis to launch a bunch of different tie-dye bathing suits. And back in 2016, she worked with PrettyLittleThing to launch a city-inspired, sequin-heavy line.

Richie is also reported to be launching her own fashion label called Sofia Stone, which was originally slated to launch at the end of this month with 12 pieces including crop tops, bodysuits, high-waisted pants and more.

Just last week, the model rang in her 21st birthday in Las Vegas with her closest friends. Now, less than a week later, Richie has yet another great reason to — legally — crack open a bottle of champagne.

