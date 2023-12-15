Sofia Richie’s husband, Elliot Grainge, didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on a pair of shoes his wife was eyeing while Christmas shopping.

Richie, 25, took to TikTok on Friday, December 15, to share a video of Grainge, 30, critiquing footwear from Loewe. “It looks like a rich duck would wear that,” Grainge said of the fashion house’s Toy Pants Boots, which retail for $2,700. The unique shoes feature a smooth brown leather exterior made to look like a pair of buttoned-up bottoms. The boots are also equipped with a studded round-toe and a tall flared heel.

“A very rich duck that has other ducks quack for them. … It’s a thick, wide leather jean bedazzled boot sock,” Elliot continued as Richie erupted with laughter and said, “Oh. That’s deep!”

Grainge didn’t stop there. He further expressed his disdain for the piece, adding, “You know fashion’s gone too far when they put something like this out.”

Richie then zoomed-in on the boots, telling the camera, “He’s not down, ladies and gentlemen, he’s not down.” Richie joked about the trip in the caption of the video, writing, “Remind me to not take Elliot Christmas shopping w me again.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Grainge lended his stylish expertise. Back in April, following the couple’s wedding in France, Grainge narrated Richie’s makeup routine.

“GWRM with me. Hi, my name is Sofia Richie Grainge, and I’m gonna do a makeup tutorial,” Grainge said in the TikTok video as Richie chimed in to tell viewers that she had already started applying her first product.

“Putting this black tube makeup on the face, blobbing everywhere. Putting black foamy thing under the eyes. Wow, this is quick,” Grainge continued, referring to the fast pace of the one-minute social media video. “Another black tube putting lines above the eyes [and] everywhere [for contouring]. Putting on another foamy black thing. OK, here we go: Rosy red cheeks, rosy red, doubling on the rosy red cheeks. I think this is the fourth time.”

While Grainge struggled to keep up with Richie’s quick beat, he also couldn’t figure out the names of the products. Grainge ended up calling Richie’s beauty blender a “foamy black thing” and her concealer the “black Chanel tube.” Richie, meanwhile, couldn’t stop giggling after each makeup misstep.

Towards the end of Richie’s process, however, Grainge learned the proper terms, correctly identifying mascara and other cosmetics products.

After Richie completed her look with lipstick, Grainge concluded the video with a sweet compliment: “You look great,” he gushed. “And get ready with me. I’m pretty, yay!”