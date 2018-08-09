We’ve all been there — running late for work and realizing once you’ve already left the house that something is wrong with your outfit. Maybe you are wearing mismatched shoes (hey, it happens!) or the shirt you thought was black turns out to be blue (ugh). And as annoying as it is to have to decide whether to turn back and fix the problem or continue on and make the best of it, rest assured you are not alone. In fact, celebs face the same dilemmas.

Sofia Vergara shared a selfie on Wednesday, August 8, lamenting the fact that she accidentally created a wardrobe misstep in an effort to make it to the set of Modern Family on time. “When u leave the house in a hurry and realize u r wearing two different earrings,” she captioned the pic, in which she also accessorized her strapless top with a talisman necklace, rosy lip and bold brows. She added the hashtags #neverlatetothetableread and #modernfamily for good measure.

Without the Colombian beauty pointing out the blunder, there is a very good chance no one ever would have noticed — and if they did, they may well have thought she was giving Us her own take on a red carpet trend we’ve seen on a few celebs. In her left ear, Vergara sported a shoulder-grazing, oval-shaped onyx crystal design. The earring in her right ear, meanwhile, seemed to feature a similar black stone at the top but then dropped into a slightly shorter tear drop-inspired gold and silver style.

Sofia didn’t intentionally mix up her statement-making baubles but other stars have. At the 2017 Oscars, Charlize Theron stunned in enormous Chopard diamond drop earrings that, upon further inspection, were slightly different (one featured a tear drop stone at the bottom and the other had a heart).

During a state visit to Germany, First Daughter Ivanka Trump wore oversized Marni earrings that featured green-colored gems configured in two entirely different ways, and the New York Times magazine even published an article last fall highlighting “singular sets that aren’t exactly identical” by fine jewelers (think: Van Cleef & Arpels, Irene Neuwirth and an $85,000 Hemmerle pair).

So while Vergara may have been annoyed that her dramatic ear candy did not match up, we think the sexy style star should embrace the asymmetry and call it fashion statement!

