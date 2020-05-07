Go Inside Sofia Vergara's Walk-In Closet — It’s Paradise!

Sofia Vergara gave fans a little peek of her massive walk-in closet — and it’s something straight out of a fashion lover’s wildest dreams.

The 47-year-old posted the clip on Wednesday, May 6. She filmed herself in the mirror, wearing a strapless jumpsuit (available here) from her new Walmart collection, styled with silver heeled wedges and a statement necklace.

In the accompanying Instagram caption, Vergara wrote, “The Cha Cha Jumpsuit is the perfect excuse to get out of leggings this week and into something more fun for spring 🌸💕 @walmart #SofiaJeans,” Vergara captioned her post.”

But as fabulous as her springtime outfit was, followers couldn’t help but turn their attention to her drool-worthy closet that resembles a luxury fashion boutique.

The stunning closet features white flooring and a glamorous chandelier, because if you’re going to have a walk-in closet, you might as well take it to the next level.

Vergara’s dream wardrobe is meticulously organized and spaced out so that she can see all of her pieces. For example, there’s a tall closet devoted to her gowns and a shorter one to house her shirts.

It also has shelves for all of the star’s sparkly heels and footwear, as well as tons of space for all of her designer bags.

Her fashion haven includes a counter that displays jewelry, accessories and the star’s fragrance line.

Unsurprisingly, fans loved Vergara’s jumpsuit, but they begged to see more of the Modern Family alum’s closet. One follower said what we were all thinking: “Beautiful…let’s see your closet!!!🙌🙌🙌😍❤️❤️😘😘😘.”

The actress has been quarantining with husband Joe Manganiello during the COVID-19 outbreak. The two have been self-isolating at their Beverly Hills mansion. Thankfully, Vergara’s keeping the rest of Us entertained with content produced in her drool-worthy home.

Vergara had a patio picnic with Manganiello on April 25. The two hung out by the pool and the actress donned a bikini for the outdoor feast. Goals!

