'Sopranos' Costume Designer Breaks Down the Mob Wife Trend by Different Characters

How To Perfectly Achieve the Mob Wife Look According to the Sopranos Costume Designer
The mob wife trend is here to stay.

Juliet Polcsa, a costume designer for The Sopranos, opened up to Page Six about how to perfectly achieve the fashion fad, which took over TikTok in January and consists of animal prints, oversized sunglasses and over-the-top glam.

“When I think of ‘mob wife,’ people are referencing Adriana,” she said of the character played by Drea de Matteo, who is often seen rocking tiger prints, “stripper shoes” and more.

Polcsa noted her favorite is Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano. “To me, my mob wife was Carmela,” she explained. “You didn’t really see her in a fur [every day],” adding that Carmela “multiple chains, mixed metal bracelets,” and more jewelry that husband Tony Soprano gifted her.

While other characters, including Gloria Trillo (Annabella Sciorra), embodied the mob wife trend more regularly, Polcsa made sure to dress her in simplistic clothing on occasion to avoid her being a “caricature.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“We wanted to present things in a certain kind of realistic way,” the costume designer said, noting that the social media trend is not necessarily accurate of her work on the Sopranos. According to Polcsa, the social media aesthetic “has a life of its own.” (The Sopranos aired from 1999 until 2007.)

In January, Khloé Kardashian shared her take on the fad, dressing in a Gucci bikini, fur coat and fluffy hat while posing in the snow on a trip to Aspen. Kardashian teamed her ensemble with knee-high snow boots. For glam she rocked pink lined lips, a soft contour and wispy eyelashes, created by her makeup artist, Ash K. Holm. Her blonde hair cascaded to her waist and she styled it in a bouncy blowout.

“It’s giving mob wife vibes,” she captioned the post. “Faux mob wife of course.”

